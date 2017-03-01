Firefighters rescue cat stuck in chimney of Cabarrus Co home

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Harrisburg Fire Department was called to a home on the 5400 block of River Falls Dr in Cabarrus County to help rescue a family cat stuck in a chimney.

Fire crews called in animal control to help develop a plan to remove the cat, named Crystal, who was stuck near the bottom of the chimney.

Photos documented the entire effort.

Just after 10 a.m., the Harrisburg Fire Department tweeted a heartwarming photo of a firefighter removing the orange tabby from a hole that was cut in the side of the chimney.

"She is unharmed, unscathed and certainly glad to be out of that situation she was in," said Harrisburg Fire PIO Dave Bradshaw.

Word has it the cat is doing just fine now and has no plans to go near the chimney again anytime soon.

