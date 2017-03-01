Silver Alert canceled for endangered Concord man - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert canceled for endangered Concord man

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

A Silver Alert that was issued for an endangered Concord man Wednesday morning was canceled. 

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for 58-year-old Edwin Mallory Bost, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

Around 9 p.m., officials said the Silver Alert had been canceled.

No further information was released.

