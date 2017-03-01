Severe weather forces early dismissal of multiple High Country s - | WBTV Charlotte

Severe weather forces early dismissal of multiple High Country schools

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) -

The high possibility of severe weather has forced multiple High Country school districts to dismiss early Wednesday.

"Blacksburg weather has advised Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties of the high possibility of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado," Ashe County Schools posted on their website.  

Elementary schools are dismissing at noon, middle schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and high schools at 1:00 p.m. Afterschool programs have also been canceled.

