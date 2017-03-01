Man seriously burned in northeast Charlotte grease fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Man seriously burned in northeast Charlotte grease fire

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man suffered severe burns in a grease fire in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

The fire broke out at a home on Leadenhall Lane after a man was attempting to a move a pot and dropped it. The man went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with severe burns to his feet. 

The house did not sustain fire damage. 

