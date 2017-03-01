Trio involved in September stand-off at motel face charges in Delaware

Three of the four men who were the focus of a stand-off with police in a Salisbury hotel in September are facing serious charges in Delaware.

The Hampton Inn in Salisbury was evacuated on Monday morning, September 26, 2016, as multiple agencies searched for four suspects in the armed robbery of a T-mobile store in Salisbury.

Police said three of the four men entered the store around 10:27 a.m., pointed guns at customers and employees, and made them move to the back room and lie down.

The men took phones and money and then left in a white vehicle with a New York license plate.

There was a quick and large police response that including the Rowan Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol, along with Salisbury Police.

By 11:45 a.m., guests were evacuated and placed in an air-conditioned bus provided by Salisbury Transit. The Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan EMS also came to the scene to be on standby.

Just before 2:00 pm officers came out of the back door with the two remaining suspects in custody.

Salisbury Police charged Ansel Harry Knight, 29, of Valley Stream, NY, Christian Griffin, 21, of Jamaica, NY, and Chauncey Lewis, 19, of Hollis, NY, with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping. Each suspect was placed in the Rowan County jail under a $250,000 secured bond

Kendale Laquam Greyer, 29, of Jamaica, NY, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and jailed under $150,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Knight, Griffin, and Lewis were all charged on warrants of robbery with what appeared to be a dangerous weapon from a case in the state of Delaware, and charged as fugitives in Rowan County.

Officials in Delaware said the three would be extradited back to that state to face charges. The three remain in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Bond for Griffin is set at $715,000, bond for Lewis and Knight is set at $355,000.

