Rep. Hudson: President Trump 'bold, optimistic'

Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC 8th District) had strong words of praise for the speech given to Congress by President Trump on Thursday night.

“President Trump has his finger on the pulse of the American people and delivered the bold, optimistic vision our nation needed to hear. It’s refreshing to see a president ready and willing to seek common ground with Congress to fix the problems we face and make a positive difference in people’s lives," Hudson wrote following the speech. "I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump on our shared goals of promoting job creation, rebuilding our health care system, improving care for veterans and strengthening our national security.”

Representative Hudson was not alone in approving both the content and the delivery of the message.

A CBS News poll found that viewers nationwide strongly approved of the speech, with many Democrats joining Republicans in calling it “presidential” and positive in tone. Republicans and Independents found it “unifying,” though Democrats were slower to come around on that measure.

The poll found that overall, most watchers approved of the speech. Republicans did tune in to watch it in much greater numbers than Democrats (as a president’s party typically does) which bolstered those approval numbers. Forty percent of Democrats at least somewhat approved; 18 percent strongly approved.

According to CBS, the poll was conducted immediately after the conclusion of the president’s address to Congress by re-contacting a scientifically sampled panel of Americans who had first been interviewed in the days leading up to the speech and had stated that they planned to watch. A total of 857 speech watchers were interviewed. The margin of error for the total sample is 4.2 points.

