First Alert: Risk of severe weather

* Today is a First Alert Day

* Late Afternoon/Evening Storms

* Risk of Severe Weather

Today will start off mild and quiet but won't likely end that way as a cold front pushes a line of storms into the region by late afternoon and early evening.

Most of today will be warm, windy and dry. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80° before a cold front moves through this evening. A First Alert Day has been issued for today, with the main concern being in the early evening. A line of rain with embedded gusty showers and storms will present a slight risk of damaging weather as it roars through the region. Hail is also likely in some spots. There is also a low risk of tornadoes but not zero.

All that clears the area by Thursday morning. We will wake up to sun and cooler temperatures in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s from Thursday through Saturday with lows in the 20s and 30s heading into the weekend!

Hope you have a great humpday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.