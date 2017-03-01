Woman shot, injured at northeast Charlotte motel

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man called just before 7 a.m. from the 1600 block of Remount Road regarding an abandoned infant.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man called just before 7 a.m. from the 1600 block of Remount Road regarding an abandoned infant.More >>
Deputies from the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested a man after finding cash, drugs, and other items concealed in false bottomed cans, according to investigators.More >>
Deputies from the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested a man after finding cash, drugs, and other items concealed in false bottomed cans, according to investigators.More >>
Fraudulent checks and stolen checks worth nearly $80,000 were seized from car on I-85 in Rowan County on Thursday after a traffic stop by deputies.More >>
Fraudulent checks and stolen checks worth nearly $80,000 were seized from car on I-85 in Rowan County on Thursday after a traffic stop by deputies.More >>
Mark Hoffman, who recently opened a triathlon shop in Charlotte, was in a cycling group that collided with the oncoming 18-wheeler in an industrial area in northeast Charlotte.More >>
Mark Hoffman, who recently opened a triathlon shop in Charlotte, was in a cycling group that collided with the oncoming 18-wheeler in an industrial area in northeast Charlotte.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire started in a two-story complex in the 7500 block of Quail Wood Drive around 6:30 a.m.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire started in a two-story complex in the 7500 block of Quail Wood Drive around 6:30 a.m.More >>