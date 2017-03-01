Woman shot, injured at northeast Charlotte motel

A woman was shot at a motel in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. from the 5400 block of Equipment Drive.

Police say the woman was shot in the arm inside one of the rooms at the Regal Inn. The woman told police she did not know the shooter or where the shot came from. The woman went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

According to CMPD crime mapping, there have been nine reports this year of crimes ranging from burglary, robbery, assault and theft at the motel. Across the highway, at the Economy Inn, 11 similar crimes have been reported. There was also a homicide in the area on Jan. 3.

Brookwood Inn on West Sugar Creek has had at least six crimes occur, and 21 more crimes were reported at gas stations in the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

