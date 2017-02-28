Syrian refugee family settles into new life in Charlotte

Inside an East Charlotte apartment lives a father, a mother and four young children who are always into something. They are Syrian refugees who arrived in their new Charlotte home a few weeks ago.

WBTV is not revealing their identity because they fear for the safety of loved ones who are still left behind in the war-torn country.

While they may speak differently than their new neighbors, but they insist they want the same from life as any American.

"We don't have big dreams, we just want a future for our kids," the woman told WBTV.

Their new home is a world away from Syria, the country they fled and the country they'll always miss.

"It's really hard when you see your city, your country, your neighbors, you house, destroyed," the father said.

The family of six had been living in Jordan for three years as they went through the long process to receive their refugee status. They say their bags were packed and tickets booked to Charlotte. They desperately wanted to live in the states to get proper medical care for their daughter who has a brain condition.

But then President Donald Trump signed his executive order halting the refugee program temporarily and permanently stopping Syrians from coming to the United States. The family waited in a Jordanian airport for ten days.

"I am just ready to move and they told me they stop everything. Should I stay in the airport? Go back? And even if I go back there is no money," he said.

Of course, a federal judge overturned Trump's order opening a window for this young family to travel to Charlotte. They were picked up by the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency, who is helping them get accustomed to their new life. But the family does still worry about a government who they don't believe accepts them.

"I am still confused and I'm still afraid what will happen," the man said.

He is looking for job and the kids will start school soon. They say they've been welcomed by their neighbors and hope that doesn't change.

"There is no borders between people. There is just the border between the government," he said.

