CMPD, Charlotte church come together to discuss community engagement

CHARLOTTE, NC (Stefanie Ponte/WBTV) - A local church and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department came together Tuesday to discuss what can be done to make the community more engaged with law enforcement. CMPD wants to find out what they can do more of to help build relationships in the community.

CMPD's Joel Wing and Officer Kamil Waters hosted a discussion about race matters in the community. The two officers are community coordinators for Area 3. Each division here in Charlotte has six officers per area, making a total of 78 officers.

Community Coordinators specifically reach out to the community and are in charge of keeping a positive relationship and strong communication.

They spoke about how churches, like Providence United Methodist Church, can help build relationships between the police, neighbors, and protestors. One of the main topics of the discussion was CMPD’s Constructive Conversation Team, which was created “to try and engage with the public” during protests and other events.

CMPD wants to have those difficult conversations and “build rapport with the protestors.” They want to specifically target young students so they are more engaged with law enforcement.

“It all begins with a conversation,” CMPD officials said.

To become more involved, CMPD has taken some students from Alexander Graham Middle School out to do fun activities. They have also taught students what their rights are, so they don’t feel threatened if a law enforcement officer approaches them.

Building a relationship with the younger population is what the Community Coordinators want to focus on.

CMPD also wants to focus on protestors in Charlotte. They want to know the protestors face-to-face, build relationships, and don’t want them to feel threatened by law enforcement.

Providence United Methodist Church wants to assist the CMPD by opening up their gyms for activities, offering volunteers to go out in the community and help the CMPD, and anything they can do to help build the relationships between law enforcement and the younger population here in Charlotte.

This discussion is a huge step for CMPD because they are getting out there in the community and working to build those positive relationships. They want the younger population here in Charlotte to not be afraid to talk with an officer and to ask for help when they need it.

The pastor of Providence UMC said they want to continue the relationship with CMPD, but they also want other churches to take action and see how they can further involve the community to help build more positive relationships with the CMPD.

