Dog saves family

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

The life of a family in Iredell County, saved by Scrappy the dog. Scrappy woke up the six people inside the home before flames reached them. Three had to be hospitalized, but we’re told should be okay.

Sadly, a terrible accident—a 3-year old boy was backed into by a car tonight in Gaston County. Reporter Alex Giles is on the scene and will update us on the boy’s condition.

If you see an adult spank a child, what do you do? Tonight, hear what professionals say should happen in our “Think Fast” series of stories.

The Governor is blaming Republicans and the GOP blames Roy Cooper in the stalemate over repealing House Bill 2. Tonight, Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner has an exclusive interview with the House Speaker on how the two side may compromise and save the effort.

Look out for strong storms tomorrow. Eric Thomas has declared Wednesday, March 1st as a First Alert Day and will have details of his decision at 11:00.

