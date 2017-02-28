Climate of fear may hinder search for women in need of Pap test results

There is new speculation over why there's been a delay in distributing Pap smear test results to women who were screened at the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Commission Vice Chair Jim Puckett still wants to get to the bottom of who knew what - and when - over the mishandling of nearly 200 Pap tests.

Puckett worries that some who went through screening may be hiding the shadows.

"From what I've heard, that is the case. The highest number of these ladies are Hispanic," Puckett said. "I am almost completely confident that some of them are undocumented. I mean, that goes without saying."

Faith Joseph, the Immigrant Welcome Center Manager of the Latin American Coalition, feels part of the problem is many of the clients in Charlotte and elsewhere are afraid.

"Right now there's a culture of fear, and it's hard to change that," she said.

Last week, County Manager Deena Dioro admitted mistakes were made. Employees handling those results are no longer in their jobs.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Puckett is concerned that the mishandling of patient information goes beyond Pap tests, and could extend to sexually-transmitted diseases.

"I've always wanted an independent third party to come in and look at not at just the Pap smears, but elsewhere for the same type of mistake, if there is any," Puckett said.

Mecklenburg County spokesperson Danny Diehl told WBTV investigators have located some, but not all, of the missing women.

Last week, the county reported they are still attempting to find 20 people who were screened.

Diehl also added the county has reached out to the state of North Carolina for help by enlisting the services of the health department in Raleigh, and that an outside consultant may be hired. The county's Department of Internal Audit will also look at the results.

