3-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Gaston County

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Gaston County Tuesday.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Caldwell Street in Gastonia. Police said a 21-year-old visiting family was backing up when he struck his 3-year-old cousin.

The child was taken to Caromount Regional Medical Center before being flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for head injuries. Officials said the boy's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Family members identified the child as Du'Kori Pierce.

Police said that while the child's wounds are not life-threatening, they will probably require him to have surgery on his face.

They explained that they don't think the incident was intentional.

“He (the driver) had asked if all the kids were out of the way. He believed they were. He proceeded to back up and the right rear of the vehicle struck the child," explained Sgt. Keith McCabe with the Gastonia Police Department.

Bystanders said that the child appeared to be badly hurt after the incident.

“I was really shocked and crying and I just had to walk away because it was really disturbing,” said Brittany Thomas, a woman visiting family in the neighborhood.

McCabe said that officers are still investigating the situation, but the driver will likely not be facing any charges.

“Unfortunately every year we hear of situations like this you know where children get hit. Sometimes unfortunately it’s a parent that strikes a child and these unfortunate circumstances do unfortunately happen.”

