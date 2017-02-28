Man needs volunteers to take over Zahra Baker memorial

Along Christie Road in Caldwell County you will often find Jake Icenhour at a special structure he built several years ago. It's a memorial to Zahra Baker, a 10-year-old girl who was murdered and then dismembered.

It was just a few feet from where the memorial stands today that the first of Zahra's remains were discovered by searchers.

"It still is the worst thing I can think of ever happening to a child," said Icenhour.

Since he built the memorial, he has kept the building and property up. He also adopted the highway through a North Carolina Department of Transportation program. It required him to clean the roadside several times a year.

These days, though, Icenhour says it is too much for him to do.

"I have had two heart attacks and I am 82 years old," he said.

Trash is starting to build up along the two-mile stretch of Christie Road and with Icenhour not renewing his adoption of the road, DOT officials say any group can volunteer to take it over.

No cost is involved. In fact, the DOT will supply gloves, trash bags, and safety vests to people who volunteer for the cleanup.

Officials are hoping someone will call them in the coming days. Sign-ups are possible through the internet as well.

The main site, ncdot.gov, will take you to a home page where those interested can just click on "Programs" and be directed to the Adopt a Highway program.

