Elementary school kids perform incredible unicycle routine

The Startown PE Club at Startown Elementary school in Maiden is often the talk of the school, especially on performance days.

Thirty-eight boys and girls ranging from 3rd to 6th grades can keep an entire audience captive while riding their unicycles in choreographed routines.

“Most of the time when we perform at colleges, I’m always more nervous than the kids,” said Coach Gabe Ervin.

Ervin started the “PE Club” about 7 years ago as an after school program designed to help kids boost their self-esteem, while also teaching them to be really awesome performers. They’re amazing to watch on their unicycles, pedaling along to routines set to music.

The kids often perform in front of large crowds. Just last weekend, they performed at the UNCC basketball game halftime show.

Sometimes they get more applause than the featured act.

“I like it because it’s something that not everybody can do,” said student Parker Moore.

The kids spend several hours a week practicing on their unicycles, and their practice shows.

“I wish I could ride at the caliber these students ride,” Ervin said.

Ervin, who’s the P.E. coach at Startown Elementary, says the kids get a boost from learning something new, and from performing in front of adoring crowds.

The group is hoping one day to make it to a national stage at Disney or Universal Studios. They haven’t had much luck yet, but they’re getting better every day.

