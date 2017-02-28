Charlotte mom sees need, rallies community for shoe drive

It’s Thursday morning at Walter G. Byers Elementary just north of Uptown Charlotte – and its cafeteria looks more like Santa’s workshop than a place where students gather daily for lunch.

Mounds of boxes - each individually gift-wrapped and labeled with a child's name and message: hold shoes.

There were 350 pairs of shoes. One for each child at the school.

All thanks to Heather Edmunds, a local mom and photographer who saw a need and acted quickly to meet it.

“It's been quite an overwhelming experience,” she said. “I don't know how many presents these kids may or may not have gotten, so I wanted to kind of make it super special.”

This super, special mission all started three weeks ago. That’s when Edmund was on her son's field trip to Discovery Place Kids when she knelt down to tie the shoes of two other children.

“I noticed the strings were frayed and soles were separated,” she recalled.

Not knowing them or where they went to school, Edmunds couldn’t stop thinking about their encounter.

“It just bothered me because my little one is about the same age and he's got two or three pairs of sneakers and these guys didn't have one,” she said.

Determined to find out, she later learned the boys went to Walter G. Byers and said, “when I found out the whole school was like this, and a good chunk of these kids lived in shelters - I, kinda adopted the school.”

"Kinda" is an understatement.

She soon took on an ambitious mission: a new pair of shoes for every student at the school.

Edmunds turned to social media, putting the word out in a passionate Facebook post.

“I worded it as if people wanted to stay home one night and not eat out, that they could use that money to purchase a pair of sneakers - and it took off,” said Edmunds. “Within four hours, it had been shared a 100 times. And I've received shoes from all over the country.”

More than a dozen volunteers – young and old – showed up at the school to unload the boxes of shoes by the car load.

Vanessa McGovern, a neighbor of Edmunds, was one of them.

“There's a lot of love going on in that cafeteria right now,” she said. “A lot of noise - but a lot of love.

McGovern saw her neighbor’s post and immediately pitched in.

“I really believe that the Lord works in mysterious ways and that everything happens for a reason and she was meant to be at Discovery Place that day when she saw the kids and just noticed that they needed some help,” she said. “And everybody leads a little bit of help.”

And when she learned they might fall short of the ambitious goal they set, she turned to her network on Facebook to rally even more support.

“We were able to raise a significant amount of money and the next day we went to Shoe Carnival and bought the remaining amount of shoes and socks - which was amazing,” she exclaimed.

Amazing, indeed. They raised nearly $2,000 in less than 48 hours!

The experience taught McGovern that anyone can make a difference.

It doesn't take big, massive organizations to make a difference,” she pointed out. “Just one person, just a regular person, living their regular life can just decide to make a difference.”

A difference Laura Garrett-Hayes, who’s been a teacher at Walter G. Byers for more than a decade, believes will inspire her students to someday pay it forward.

“When they are adults and they're in a position to do something for someone else, they will remember where they were and they will go back and will search out for people in that same situation and give back as well.”

Edmunds isn’t stopping at just helping one school. She says there are others in need. To learn more about how you can help, click here.

