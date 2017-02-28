Three injured in crash near East Meck High School

Three people were injured in a crash near a high school in Charlotte Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near East Mecklenburg High School, on the 6800 block of Monroe Road. Medic said three people were being taken to the hospital.

The victims' names and ages have not been released, but Medic said all are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what may have led to the wreck or if any charges are being filed.

