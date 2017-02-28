Recipe: The Good Kitchen's BBQ Chicken with Butternut Squash Risotto

The Good Kitchen is a meal-delivery service that delivers prepared dishes made from high-quality ingredients. All the meals are also gluten-free.

On Morning Break, they shared with us their recipe for BBQ chicken and butternut squash risotto.

Preparation Instructions

Saute onions in Coconut Oil until translucent Add in Butternut Squash, cook until almost tender Add in seasonings Mix well to keep from sticking to the bottom of the skillet Add in Coconut Mana and Water Puree Continue to cook until tender Keep stirring to make it creamy

Butternut Squash Risotto (Yields 28 oz./1.75 lbs)

Butternut Squash - Riced (1 lb)

Onion (¼ lbs)

Garlic (2 tsp)

Coconut Mana (2 tbsp)

Water (? cup)

Salt, Sea Flake Pacific (½ tsp)

Black Pepper (½ tsp)

Sage (1 dash)

BBQ Sauce Ingredients (Yields 7 oz./.4375 lbs)

Onion (2 tbsp)

Garlic (1 tbsp)

Tomato Paste (1 tbsp)

Mustard Powder (1 ½ tsp)

Cayenne (¾ tsp)

Olive Oil (1 tsp)

Coconut Nectar (½ cup)

Apple Cider Vinegar (¾ cup)

Liquid Smoke (1 dash)

Coconut Aminos (¼ cup)

* Reduce until thick

BBQ Chicken Ingredients (Yields 28 oz./1.75 lbs)