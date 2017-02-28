After 57 years in Salisbury, NSMA moving to Winston-Salem

The organization that brought Bob Hope, Flip Wilson, Andy Griffith, and the nation's greatest sportswriters and sportscasters to Salisbury every spring is moving to Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

The National Sports Media Association was founded in Salisbury more than fifty years ago and was formerly known as the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

In an emailed news release, the organization states that the NSMA is moving "pulling up stakes and moving 45 minutes up the road to Winston-Salem, NC."

The move is effective April 2017.

Based in Salisbury, N.C. since its founding in 1959, the NSMA will hold its 58th annual awards weekend in Winston-Salem, June 25-26, 2017, according to the release.

“As a non-profit organization, the move to a larger city with varied sports interests provides the opportunity to grow our business partnerships and build our organization, while taking advantage of multiple locations to host our events,” NSMA executive director Dave Goren said, adding, “Winston-Salem is home to Wake Forest’s and Winston-Salem State’s athletics programs, a minor league baseball team (Winston-Salem Dash), a professional tennis tournament (WinstonSalem Open) and many other sports-related venues and activities. It is also home to IMG College, which is a major sports media player.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said, “We are so honored that this prestigious, fifty-seven years old organization has chosen Winston-Salem for its new corporate headquarters and home to the Annual Hall of Fame and Awards gala weekend. The NSMA fits so well with other aspects of our community in sports and entertainment and as Mayor, I am delighted to welcome them to our city.”

NSMA general manager Danielle Randall said, “We are looking forward to building new business relationships and becoming part of the fabric of Winston-Salem. As with anything, change is sometimes needed for growth, but NSMA remains committed to preserving its ties with Salisbury and Catawba College.”

The annual NSMA awards weekends are a chance for sports media honored by their peers to gather for three days away from their jobs and with fellow award winners.

Among the Hall of Fame inductees who have attended the last five years are Chris Berman (ESPN), Gary Smith (Sports Illustrated), Bill Raftery (CBS/FOX), Lesley Visser (Boston Globe, ESPN, CBS), Marv Albert (NBC, CBS, Turner), Rick Reilly (Sports Illustrated), Dick Vitale (ESPN), Mitch Albom (Detroit Free Press), Bob Costas (NBC, MLB Network) and John Feinstein (Washington Post).

National Sportscasters of the Year Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (NBC), Dan Patrick (NBC, The Dan Patrick Show), Dan Shulman (ESPN) and Mike Tirico (ESPN, now NBC) have all attended, as have National Sportswriters of the Year Tom Verducci (Sports Illustrated), Peter King (Sports Illustrated) and Joe Posnanski (Sports Illustrated, now NBCSports.com).

More than 250 State Sportscasters and Sportswriters have joined them since 2012. Bob Ryan (The Boston Globe), a Hall of Famer and national chair of the NSMA Board, said, “Salisbury has become a home away from home for me over the past two decades, and I am looking forward to establishing a similar relationship with Winston-Salem.”

The release notes that over its 58-year history, many athletes and entertainment celebrities have also visited and performed at the Awards weekend. They include Bob Hope, Flip Wilson, Mickey Mantle, John Elway, Bobby Knight, Arnold Palmer, Jesse Owens, Andy Griffith, Terry Bradshaw, Jim Valvano, John Wooden, Lynn Swann, Yogi Berra, Richard Petty, Whitey Ford and Bart Starr.

Each year members of the NSMA from across the country would vote on the top sportscaster and sportswriter from each state. They would also select a national sportswriter and sportscaster.

Those winners would come to Salisbury for a weekend of seminars, golf, tennis, and shopping. The event was capped off by the awards presentation banquet that sometimes featured celebrities such as those mentioned above.

Catawba College had been providing facility space to the NMSA Hall of Fame to house its offices and its collection of memorabilia related to sportscasters and sportswriters.

The NMSA provided Catawba's students and faculty with access to its archives and memorabilia to help further develop and enhance the College's Sports Communication program that was launched with the start of the fall 2014 semester.

A long-term goal of this collaboration had been the construction of a new building on the campus of Catawba College that would have housed the College's Communication Arts department and its Sports Communications program as well as the NSSA's headquarters and its Hall of Fame museum.

Brien Lewis, President of Catawba College, released a statement about the news.

Catawba College – and Salisbury – have enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the NSMA. Knowing that the NSMA is facing many of the same headwinds as other non-profit organizations, we wish them well with the relocation of the focus of their activities to Winston-Salem. Hopefully this move will assist the NSMA in developing a sustainable set of programs and activities that will benefit their members and their host region. Catawba is committed to remaining an engaged partner with the NSMA and providing opportunities for our students to interact with and learn from outstanding sports media professionals from across the nation.

