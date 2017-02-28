Inmate accused of biting, assaulting officers in Lincoln County

An inmate in Lincoln County is facing more charges after he reportedly assaulted detention officers trying to move him from his cell.

On Monday, officers said they attempted to remove Christopher Neil Chastain, 29, from his cell at the request of North Carolina Probation and Parole officers for warrant service.

The officers said Chastain refused to leave his top bunk after being asked numerous times. When the officers tried to forcefully remove him, they said he began swinging at them, even biting one on the arm twice.

Officials said the officer's skin was not broken, but that several red marks were left on his arm "consistent with teeth marks."

When Chastain allegedly spit at the officers while they put him in the probation officer’s car, they decided not to transport him to the magistrate’s office.

Chastain was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and charged with one felony count of malicious conduct by a prisoner by emitting bodily fluids and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

Chastain, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested on February 26, accused of interfering with a lifetime electronic monitoring device he was ordered to wear in 2009. He was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond on that charge.

He was given an additional $9,000 bond after Monday's incident.

