City of Salisbury: AG says City Council cannot restrict use of no-knock warrants

The Salisbury City Council received correspondence from the North Carolina Attorney General’s office that states the local elected body cannot restrict the use of immediate entry warrants, also known as “no knock” warrants, beyond the restrictions that state and federal law already provide, according to a press release from the City of Salisbury.

The council sought advice from the N.C. Attorney General’s office in January following increasingly vocal concerns about the Salisbury Police Department’s use of the warrant service.

Members of the community previously asked city council to instruct the city manager to direct the Salisbury police chief to suspend the warrant’s use after the death of Ferguson Laurent, Jr.

Laurent was shot and killed during service of an immediate entry warrant for the property in which he was present.

Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2016, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a no-knock search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation.

When officers entered the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot at them and that one officer returned fire. Laurent was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

The SBI is investigating the shooting incident.

Since that time there have been at least two press conferences held by individuals and groups demanding that the city council restrict the use of no-knock warrants by the Salisbury Police Department.

Speakers have appeared at several council meetings to personally urge the council to take such an action.

During a recent press conference, Minister Latasha Wilks of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church said that major concerns exist about how the incident was handled by police.

"What comprehensive, compelling, and credible evidence was there that led to the conclusion that this location and its inhabitants were violently dangerous, other than the words of a law enforcement informant? No evidence of a criminal record, activity, arrest, that led to the conclusion the inhabitants of this location were violently dangerous," Wilks said. "Was there an urgency to execute this type of warrant using the tactics and force involved? Couldn't there have been an alternate plan of action to execute search of this premises and de-escalate, rather than escalate a situation that led to an officer involved shooting resulting in the death of a young man, endangerment to inhabitants of this residence and surrounding neighborhood?"

In the press release provided on Tuesday afternoon, the attorneys cited Richards v. Wisconsin, 520 U.S. 385 (1997), and United States v. Singleton 441 3rd. 290, 294 (4th Cir. 2006), the Advisory Letter maintains that “the Supreme Court has recognized that no-knock entries may be justified by certain exigent circumstance, such as a reasonable suspicion by officers that knocking and announcing would be futile, that a threat of violence exists or that identification would inhibit their investigation such as by potential destruction of evidence.”

The Advisory Letter, which has not been reviewed or adopted as an opinion of the Attorney General, also states that the N.C. General Assembly has “codified an exception to the notice requirement, which applies when the officer has probable cause to believe that the giving of notice would endanger the life or safety of any person.” N.C.G.S. § 15A-251(2).

For questions specific to the Attorney General Office’s Advisory Letter, please contact Laura Brewer at lbrewer@ncdoj.gov.

Given the advice provided to the Salisbury City Council, the issue will not be addressed by the local elected body, the release states.

The investigation in to the officer-involved shooting of Laurent is still under investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations.

