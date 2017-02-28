Recipe: Spring Break smoothie from Smoothie King

Do you have a fitness goal that you hope to achieve by the time Spring Break rolls around? Smoothie King tells us that was their motivation behind creating "The Activator." It's a post-workout, hydrating smoothie that weighs in at under 300 calories and contains 23 grams of protein.

Smoothie King offers this smoothie in 4 different flavors: strawberry banana, blueberry strawberry, pineapple and chocolate.

While you can get this drink at your local Smoothie King, or you can make it at home with the below recipe.

Blend the following ingredients in a blender:

Coconut water (hydration)- ¼ cup

Banana (potassium/electrolytes) -¼ ripe

Apple cut into small pieces- ½

Fresh pineapple pieces (delicious/Vitamin C)- ¼ cup

Vanilla Gladiator (can buy for home!- 1 scoop

Ice (texture)- 1 cup

