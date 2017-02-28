Recipe: Spring Break smoothie from Smoothie King - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Spring Break smoothie from Smoothie King

Photo courtesy of Smoothie King Photo courtesy of Smoothie King
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Do you have a fitness goal that you hope to achieve by the time Spring Break rolls around? Smoothie King tells us that was their motivation behind creating "The Activator." It's a post-workout, hydrating smoothie that weighs in at under 300 calories and contains 23 grams of protein. 

Smoothie King offers this smoothie in 4 different flavors: strawberry banana, blueberry strawberry, pineapple and chocolate. 

While you can get this drink at your local Smoothie King, or you can make it at home with the below recipe.

Blend the following ingredients in a blender:

  • Coconut water (hydration)- ¼ cup
  • Banana (potassium/electrolytes) -¼ ripe
  • Apple cut into small pieces- ½
  • Fresh pineapple pieces (delicious/Vitamin C)- ¼ cup
  • Vanilla Gladiator (can buy for home!- 1 scoop
  • Ice (texture)- 1 cup

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly