Morning Motivation: The Power of Self-Education

1. DREAM BIG

When you think about your future, don't be afraid to dream big. This will make short-term failures easier to handle. When you hit an obstacle it won't stop you because your eyes are set on a bigger goal.

2. EDUCATE YOURSELF

Learn, read, talk about, listen, experience everything you can about your particular goal or dream. If you wish to be an author, you can take classes, read books, write, talk with other writers, join work-shops, etc.

3. GET ORGANIZED

A clean, tidy, and well-organized home, office, and life is a must for the motivated mind. Physical clutter can easily lead to mental clutter. Keep your life organized, and you will find more energy and clarity in every day.

