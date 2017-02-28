Man seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stonehenge Lane. Medic says they took the man shot to Carolinas Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to CMPD, no one is in custody, but officers are searching for the shooter.

Information surrounding the shooting has not been released.

