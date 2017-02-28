Morning Motivation: The Power of Visualization

1. WRITE YOUR STORY

Write down, in a paragraph or two, the story of your desired future. Write down what you'll be doing, where you'll be living, and the successes you'll be enjoying. This will be a motivator for you in both the immediate present and the future to come.

2. VISUALIZE INTO THE FUTURE

Close your eyes and see yourself doing whatever it is that you wish to be doing. If you want to get in shape, picture a slim, healthy you running or working out. If your dream is to start a small business, see yourself on opening day, greeting customers and employees.

3. VISUALIZE BACKWARDS

When you visualize backwards, you see where you were and how far you have come. If your goal was to get organized, and you have made enormous improvement in that area, visualize back to when things weren't going so well. This will keep you heading in the right direction.

