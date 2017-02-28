Federal warrant issued for teen wanted in killing of Charlotte coworker

A federal warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Alejandro Rosales Castillo, wanted in the killing of a Charlotte coworker last year.

Police say "Sandy" Truc Quan Ly Le's body was found while searching a property in northeast Charlotte, in the 11800 block of Plaza Road Extension.

Le was one of three Showmars workers reported missing in August 2016. Coworkers, Castillo and 19-year-old Ahmia Feaster, were reported missing a day after Le, on August 11. Police immediately called the disappearances "suspicious," and discovered Feaster and Catillo fled to Mexico.

Tuesday, the FBI announced a federal warrant was issued for Castillo for "Unlawful Fight to Avoid Prosecution."

Feaster turned herself in in Aguas Calientes, Mexico and was extradited back to North Carolina. Feaster was indicted for possession of a stolen vehicle and accessory after the fact.

Castillo is believed to in Mexico, where he was seen crossing into, or in El Salvador.

Castillo is described as being around 5'6" and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The FBI says Castillo should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

