Police: Woman assaulted in store, robbed in restaurant parking lot

Police in Salisbury say a woman was assaulted inside a popular craft store, then threatened and robbed minutes later in the parking lot of a popular restaurant.

It happened on Monday night at around 9:00 pm.

According to the police report, the 27-year-old alleged victim in the case was inside the Ulta store in the Wallace Commons shopping center off of Klumac Road.

When she left Ulta to go to Michael's, she noticed a man who seemed to be following her.

Police say the man approached the woman in Michael's, making "sexual comments," and grabbing her on the buttocks. The woman walked away, went to the register and paid for her items, then walked out of the store.

The man followed her out and offered to help her put items in her trunk. She told him no, then got in the car to leave.

The woman drove to the Long Horn restaurant and parked. Before she got out of the car she was approached by a different man who asked her for a cigarette. She told the man she didn't smoke, then moved her car to another space in the lot on the other side of the building.

At this point, the man who had assaulted her in Michael's came running between two bushes towards her car. He pulled the door open and grabbed at money that was in the center console. The woman grabbed the money out of the man's hand, at which point the man said "give it up or I'll blow your head off."

The woman let go of the money, then grabbed her phone and told Siri to call 911. The man grabbed the phone and ran off towards Olive Garden.

When police arrived they discovered that a loss prevention officer at Kohl's had seen much of the activity taking place, and had been watching the man because he had pulled into the parking lot earlier and thrown a beer can out of the car.

The Kohl's worker was able to provide a description of the car the man was driving, along with a clothes description and the license tag number of the vehicle.

Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, a Rowan County Sheriff's deputy spotted a car matching the description. The car was parked at the Speedway gas station on S. Main Street.

When the car and the occupants were searched, the deputy recovered a pink and white phone that matched the description given by the woman. In addition, one of the men in the car was wearing the same clothing described by the woman, and had a tattoo of a cross between his eyes, exactly as described by the woman.

William Pierre Hargrave, 21, of Harrel Street in Salisbury, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, four counts of failure to appear, one count of common law robbery, and one additional count of assault on a female. Bond was set at $30,000.

Another occupant in the car, Brian Keith White, 46, of East Cemetery Street in Salisbury, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

