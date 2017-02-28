Police: Woman assaulted in store, robbed in restaurant parking lot

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was shot in the leg in the 8600 block of Park Road. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center.More >>
On Thursday, police charged 16-year-old Danigel Cowan with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection to this shooting.More >>
Concealed-carry permits would no longer be required under the measure, which a House judiciary committee endorsed Wednesday evening. The bill also would let 18-year-olds conceal guns, down from the current age threshold of 21.More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
According to NCDOT, the wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-77 at mile marker 31.More >>
