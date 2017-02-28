Kannapolis approves new downtown ballpark design

On Monday, the Kannapolis City Council approved a design for the new baseball stadium presented by architecture firm Populous.

The stadium would be next to the downtown, former Cannon Village area and face the North Carolina Research Campus. It would be the new home of the minor league baseball Kannapolis Intimidators.

The team now plays at Intimidators Stadium next to Interstate 85. That stadium was put into use in 1995 as a joint project between the City of Kannapolis and Rowan County.

During discussion on Monday night, council members and city staff played up the importance of the new stadium to the overall downtown development project.

The entire Downtown Revitalization Project is expected to bring over $370 million in private investment to Kannapolis.

The stadium would have 3,800 fixed seats with a total capacity of 5,800 people. Amenities include an outdoor bar, suites, rocking chair seating, grass seating areas, and restaurants that overlook the outfield.

The company behind the design is the force behind 48 minor league ballparks across the country including one in Columbia, SC. They also had a hand in designing new ballparks for the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.

The next step in this process is to complete the architectural drawings. City Manager Mike Legg said Kannapolis hopes to have the new stadium ready in time for the 2020 season.

