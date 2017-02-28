Autopsy released in death of Iredell County businessman

An 80-year-old businessman killed in Iredell County last month suffered two gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

Hugh Lee Moose was found around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at a home on Shiloh Road. Deputies received a 911 call, responded to the home and saw Moose through the window.

The autopsy revealed Moose had gunshot wounds to the leg and arm, cuts on his forearm, and suffered blunt force trauma. "The cause of death is a gunshot wound of the leg," the medical examiner noted in the report. The gunshot went through the femoral artery and vein of the leg, the examiner noted.

“It’s been a shock, we’re all still in shock," said Billy Dyson. Dyson worked with Moose for twenty-one years. “He was here every day. He’s never done me wrong. He’s always done everything he could for me and everybody else that worked here and he was doing that, I guess, until the day he was killed.”

Moose owned Hugh's Sheet Metal and also had rental properties, according to neighbors.

"He normally carried a large amount of money in his wallet, none of which was at the scene," the report states.

The brother-in-law of Hugh Moose says he was with him in the time just before the homicide occurred.

According to Sheriff Campbell, detectives are attempting to identify a man who was seen in the area of the Moose home.

A sketch was released of a person of interest in Moose's killing.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said someone called 911 from Shiloh Road and hung up around 7 p.m. on Jan 10. When deputies arrived at the call's location, they found Moose shot dead inside the home.

Deputies learned that an unidentified man, now being sought, stopped at a home and asked to use the phone, saying he had been walking a long time and was trying to get to Old Mountain Road.

"The man never took his gloves off and ask the citizen to dial a number for him. It is believed the number started with 704-350. It is also believed that neither call was completed so no record exist," deputies said.

Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of, or who had contact with the unidentified man, or with any information in regard to the homicide of Hugh Moose are ask to call the newly established Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Hotline at (704) 928-9804. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Team will be monitoring the phone and callers may be made anonymously.

A $20,000 reward is now being offered by the Moose family.

