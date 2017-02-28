Dog saves Iredell Co. family from burning mobile home

Three people, including two kids, were taken to the hospital and numerous pets were killed in an Iredell County house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a mobile home on Eufola Road at 2:30 a.m., fire officials say.

Officials say six people were able to escape the mobile home fire after their dog, Scrappy, woke them up.

The homeowner said if Scrappy hadn't jumped on the bed to wake them the whole family would have been trapped inside the burning house.

Instead, the family escaped to safety in the front yard when the West Iredell Fire Department arrived.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the flames they estimate were at least 15 feet in the air.

The three people sent to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. The mobile home was so badly damaged it's classified as a total loss.

