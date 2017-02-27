Man arrested after attempted home break-in, police pursuit

A man has been arrested after police say he led officers on a pursuit for miles after he tried breaking into a home.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the man attempted to break into a home near Albemarle Road Monday night.

Around 10:19 p.m., officers attempted to stop the driver along Independence Boulevard, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit started and went for several miles, including down Interstate 77.

Officers say the pursuit ended near Regent Park Lane, off Sharon Road West.

The man was arrested by officers at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident. ?

