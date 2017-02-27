Man arrested in connection to east Charlotte 7-Eleven shooting

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 57, the Providence Road exit.More >>
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 57, the Providence Road exit.More >>
The fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. at a home in the 11600 block of Baystone Place in Concord.More >>
The fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. at a home in the 11600 block of Baystone Place in Concord.More >>
The tone of the meeting quickly changed after the president of the NAACP confronted Deputy Chief Rich Grainger, on camera, about what she says is an issued that keeps getting swept under the rug.More >>
The tone of the meeting quickly changed after the president of the NAACP confronted Deputy Chief Rich Grainger, on camera, about what she says is an issued that keeps getting swept under the rug.More >>
This is truly an amazing array of atmospheric optics.More >>
This is truly an amazing array of atmospheric optics.More >>
The new patrols are part of an effort to fight crime by taking the officers out of their vehicles and on foot. CMPD is hoping the face-to-face interaction will keep people safer in those areas.More >>
The new patrols are part of an effort to fight crime by taking the officers out of their vehicles and on foot. CMPD is hoping the face-to-face interaction will keep people safer in those areas.More >>