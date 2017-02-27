Man arrested in connection to east Charlotte 7-Eleven shooting

A man has been arrested after police say he was connected to a shooting that left one person seriously hurt in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Eastway Drive around 3:15 a.m. outside of a 7-Eleven.

An argument reportedly started outside of the gas station and one person was shot and later taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Sunday, CMPD released photos of who they believe is responsible for the shooting.

Monday evening, police say 35-year-old Leon Truesdale turned himself in a police headquarters and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. ?

