Award winning war photographer takes free pictures of Charlotte-area veterans

A picture can capture a single moment in time, but the ones Stacy Pearsall takes offer a window into a stream of endless memories.

In 2008, Pearsall founded the Veterans Portrait Project. Since then, she's photographed thousands of men and women who served their country, free of charge.

Monday afternoon, Pearsall made a stop at Gardner-Webb University's Charlotte campus. One by one, veterans of all ages waited their turn to strike a pose. Somehow, Pearsall has a way of making anyone feel comfortable while starring down the barrel of her camera.

Men who fought in World War Two, Korea and Vietnam all the way up to Operation Iraqi Freedom open up quickly to Pearsall because she's one of them. She served ten years in the Air Force until she was wounded in Iraq in 2007.

Pearsall won the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Force Commendation of Valor for her bravery in combat.

Tuesday, Pearsall will hold an exhibition of her work at Garder-Webb's Boiling Spring's campus, followed by a lecture that's open to the public.

