Council disrupted

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Anti-ICE demonstrators disrupted tonight’s Charlotte city council meeting to the point where it adjourned early. They demanded to speak on immigration issues and want the city to fund lawyers to fight deportations. Mayor Jennifer Roberts met with several in the lobby listening to their complaints.

At the same time, pro-President Trump rallies are scheduled this week throughout the country. One is set for this Friday in Matthews. The president will address a joint session of Congress tomorrow night and we’ll air it live on WBTV at 9:00 p.m.

According to our investigative reporter, Nick Ochsner, the HB2 replacement bill may be on its last legs. It’s been sent to the House Rules Committee where bills usually go to die.

Nearly all CMPD officers will soon be equipped with body cameras. City Council tonight green-lighted CMPD’s request to outfit all swat and violent criminal apprehension teams with the latest technology.

Another snag for the LYNX Blue Line Extension that would extend up to UNC Charlotte.

It's being delayed more than 6 months with a completion day now one year away.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!