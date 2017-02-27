SOUTHERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Brackets and Pairings for 2017 Men's Basketball Tournament

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference has announced the bracket and pairings for the 2017 Men’s Basketball Tournament, presented by General Shale. ETSU, Furman and UNCG shared the regular season crown. UNCG earned the top seed by virtue of the league’s tiebreaker procedures. The Paladins garnered the second seed, while ETSU is seeded third.

The tournament will begin Friday (March 3) at 5:00 p.m. when No. 8 Western Carolina faces No. 9 The Citadel. The Catamounts pulled off a season sweep during the two regular season meetings. The winner of that opening-round game advances to face UNCG Saturday at noon. The second game on Friday night will see seventh-seeded Samford take on VMI. The Bulldogs claimed both regular season contests. That winner will square off Furman Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule features four men’s quarterfinal games beginning at noon. The second semifinal of the day is set to tip at 2:30 p.m. and will be between No. 4 Chattanooga and No. 5 Wofford. The evening session begins at 6:00 p.m. when Furman takes on the winner of Friday night’s second game. The fourth quarterfinal on Saturday is between No. 3 ETSU and No. 6 Mercer.

Sunday’s first semifinal is set for 5:00 p.m., with the second game scheduled to tip at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s opening round, Saturday’s quarterfinals and Sunday’s semifinals will be available on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Monday’s championship game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

2017 Southern Conference Tournament Schedule

Friday, March 3

Game 1 - (8) Western Carolina vs. (9) The Citadel, 5:00 p.m.

Game 2 - (7) Samford vs. (10) VMI, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

(1) UNCG vs. Game 1 winner, 12:00 p.m.

(4) Chattanooga vs. (5) Wofford, 2:30 p.m.

(2) Furman vs. Game 2 winner, 6:00 p.m.

(3) ETSU vs. (6) Mercer, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Semifinal 1 – 5:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Championship Game – 7:00 p.m.

