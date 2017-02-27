Motorcyclist killed in crash near Northlake Mall

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north Charlotte Monday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened around 7:23 p.m. on WT Harris Boulevard at the Northcrest Shopping Center, beside Northlake Mall.

Police say a Yamaha motorcycle was approaching the intersection of WT Harris Boulevard at Northlake West Drive when the driver struck a Chevrolet Malibu which was turning left onto Northlake West Drive. The motorcyclist went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where they later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet went to Novant Presbyterian-Main with minor injuries.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sammis at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The crash remains under investigation.

The motorcyclist's identity will be released after their family has been notified of their death.

