Keon Johnson named Big South Player of the Year

After helping guide his Winthrop team to a share of the Big South regular season conference title, Keon Johnson was named the conference player of the year on Monday.

He is the first Winthrop player to claim this award since Greg Lewis in 2002.

The 5 foot 7 guard averaged 21.8 points per game which is 2nd in the conference and 10th in the nation. He shot 39% from three point land which led the Big South.

He led the league in 30 point games as he had 5.

In conference play, he averaged 23.5 points per game. A big reason the Eagles finished 15-3 in league play.

Johnson also made the Big South All Conference 1st team and was joined by team mate Xavier Cooks.

Winthrop's Anders Broman also made the Big South All Academic team.

Winthrop finished tied for the regular season conference title with UNC Asheville, but because Gardner-Webb finished 4th, the #1 seed in the conference tournament goes to Winthrop due to the fact that the Eagles swept the Runnin' Bulldogs in regular season play and the Bulldogs went 1-1 against GW.

Speaking of the Runnin' Bulldogs, forward Tyrell Nelson made both the Big South All Conference 2nd team and the All Academic team.

Gardner-Webb guard LaQuincy Rideau also made the 2nd team and guard David Efianayi was honorable mention.

As the #1 seed, Winthrop with host the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament and would host the championship game if they make it to the title game.

Winthrop will start their run to a possible conference title Thursday when they take on the winner of Longwood vs Charleston Southern. That game will take place Tuesday in Charleston.

Gardner-Webb with take on High Point Thursday in Rock Hill another the quarterfinal match up at 9PM

