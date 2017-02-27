First Alert Day in effect Wednesday evening

A First Alert Day is going into effect for Wednesday evening as a cold front approaching from the west will likely push through a well-organized line of heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms.

There is a slight risk of severe weather and damaging storms as well.

High temperatures are expected to get near 80° on Wednesday providing some additional instability to support stronger showers and storms.

The timing of the arrival of this line appears to be early to mid-evening and may avoid peak rush hour, but we will continue to fine tune the timing of this system as we go forward.

