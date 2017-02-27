JOHNSON C. SMITH: Golden Bulls Men's Coach to Appear on Two National Radio Shows

JCSU Women’s Basketball Coach Stephen Joyner Jr. to Appear on Two National Radio Shows
Charlotte, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2017) – Fresh off the first CIAA Women’s Basketball title since 2009 and his first as a head coach, Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball coach Stephen Joyner, Jr. will make two appearances on national radio shows on Monday and throughout the upcoming week.
Joyner will be a guest on “The Batchelor Pad” with L.A. Batchelor on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. The Batchelor Pad can be heard numerous times on several radio outlets across the country throughout the week.
Following his appearance on The Batchelor Pad, Joyner will be a guest on Dr. Cavil’s HBCU Sports Lab at 7:40 p.m.
A list of airtimes and dates are found below.
The Golden Bulls will learn their destination this upcoming Sunday, March 5 when the NCAA releases its pairings for the 2017 Atlantic Regional Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Batchelor Pad with L.A. Batchelor Schedule and Affiliates
Monday, Feb. 27, 6:00-8:00 p.m., WCOM 103.5 FM – Carrboro, N.C.
www.wcomfm.org
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Blog Talk Radio
www.blogtalkradio.com/la-batchelor
Sunday, March. 6, 5:00-6:00 a.m. WGAM 1250 AM and WGHM, 900AM -Manchester & Nashua, N.H.
www.espnnhradio.com
Via Podcast at www.thebatchelorpadnetwork.com
Dr. Cavil’s HBCU Sports Lab – Houston, Tex.
www.KCOHRadio.com