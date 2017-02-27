Teenager survives 7-story plunge in car

HOUSTON (CBS)- A teenager survived after his car plunged seven stories from a parking garage roof and landed on top of a store in Houston, officials said on Sunday.

CBS station KHOU reports that the vehicle crashed onto a hardware store in west Houston. Officials said the car landed upside down, causing the roof of the building to cave in.

Firefighters said it appears that the driver, who walked away with minor injuries, apparently hit the gas instead of the brake by accident.

“He is very fortunate, very fortunate,” said Captain Al Castillo of the Houston Fire Department. “And definitely God was on his side this afternoon.”

No other injuries were reported. The station reported that a crane later pulled the car from the roof.

