Jeanne Dixon added to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board

The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees proudly welcomed Jeanne Dixon to the College’s board, according to a news release.

Dixon was recently appointed by the Rowan County Board of Commissioners to serve on the board through 2017.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with the College as a member of the Board of Trustees. I am honored to be a part of this organization and develop a stronger relationship with the College and its mission in the community,” said Dixon.

The news release points out Dixon’s 38-year career that consisted of working for the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services, program administrator for the Child Support Enforcement Office and the State of North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. She also served as Guardian ad Litem for Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

“My career was focused on being an ambassador for and advocating for children and families. I am excited to continue that focus throughout my work with Rowan-Cabarrus,” said Dixon.

Dixon has been actively involved in the community, according to the release, serving on several community boards including Cabarrus Partnership for Children, Cabarrus Head Start Policy Council, Kannapolis Planning and Zoning, Cabarrus Community Free Clinic, and Cooperative Christian Ministry Board. She is a vice president of the Cabarrus Country Branch of the NAACP.

Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees’ members are responsible for attending all board meetings and key Rowan-Cabarrus events. As a board, they are responsible for College policies.

“I am very pleased to have Jeanne joining our board. Her expertise, connections and insight are invaluable, and we know the College will benefit from her leadership,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.

Appointments to the Board of Trustees are liaisons to the pubic of the entire service area and not to the appointing entity. Once appointed, trustees are to carry out their duties as established by the General Statutes of North Carolina and the Board’s Bylaws and Policies. They are to carry out those responsibilities independent of concern for any group, organization, appointing board, or political entity other than the students, citizens of the service area, and the College.

“Our trustees are accomplished and dedicated. They’ve been involved extensively in our community, and work well together to help create the future of the College and our community,” said Dr. Carol Spalding, Rowan-Cabarrus president.

Dixon and her husband, Thomas, are members of the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Concord. They have one child, Dr. Raphael Dixon Weeks, a wonderful son-in-law and two granddaughters.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply2017 or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College has another set of spring classes beginning on March 15, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.