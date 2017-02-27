Job fair set for Wednesday

The Centralina Workforce Development Board and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC) will have a Rowan-Cabarrus Community Job Fair on Wednesday, March 1, at New Life Baptist Church in Concord.

There will be over 50 employers in attendance during the event.

The event will kick-off with an employer panel beginning at 9:00 am to 9:45 am. The job fair will begin at 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In addition, a Mobile Veteran’s Center will be set up on site from 9 am to 1 pm for veteran’s benefits, education, employment, and service questions. Also, a Mobile Workforce Center will be available from 9 am to 1 pm for job seekers to complete online job applications and print resumes.

Over 400 job seekers were in attendance last year.

This event is open to the entire community. Candidates of all ages, experience levels, and industries are encouraged to attend and dress to impress.

Some of the major companies that will be in attendance are as follow:

Intertape, Snyder Lance, Gordon Food System, Corning, Frito-Lay, S&D Coffee, McLane Food Service, Legrand Pass & Seymour, DNP Imagingcomm America Corp., the City of Concord, the City of Kannapolis, Hitachi Metals, and Blythe Construction.

