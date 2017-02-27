HICKORY CRAWDADS: Crawdads Spring Fling March 11th

Crawdads Spring Fling on March 11th

Free event presented by Lou Bond CPA PA features $10.99 ticket pack

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads annual Spring Fling, presented by Lou Bond CPA PA, is back to kick off the baseball and tax season, with the free ballpark event of games, food, and ticket deals scheduled for Saturday, March 11th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Single game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale at the event, with the Crawdads offering a special tax-themed ticket deal. For $10.99, fans will receive two tickets to their game of choice (certain dates excluded) along with two tickets to the 'Dads exhibition game vs. Lenoir-Rhyne University. Up to five additional packs of two tickets (any game, certain dates excluded) can be purchased for $10.40 each.

For those looking to book a discounted group outing, the 'Dads are offering 50% off Suite and Party Patio rentals for any Sunday through Wednesday game in April, May or June.

March 11th also happens to be International Fanny Pack Day and the Crawdads will be celebrating with a Fanny Pack giveaway to the first 100 attendees. Each pack will contain a mystery prize ranging from coupons to a complimentary Party Patio rental.

Fans will be able to purchase a sweetFrog Claw Club membership at a discounted price of $42. Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet Silver Sluggers memberships will also be made available for purchase and pickup.

Other activities at the Spring Fling will include the inflatable bounce house and speed pitch as well as an arts & crafts table. CVCC will be taking the field in a doubleheader against Bryant & Stratton College with the first game beginning at 11:00 am.

Lou Bond CPA PA staff will be at the Spring Fling ready to answer any tax-related questions. They are committed to providing high quality professional service to every client. Their goal is your satisfaction and your success. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.

For more information, call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

Click to see what the 'Dads have planned for their

25th anniversary celebration!

Click here for more info and to purchase this limited-edition 5-pack mini plan!

Call the Crawdads at (828) 322-3000 to reserve your ticket book today!