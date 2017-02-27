WINTHROP UNIVERSITY:Eagle Men's Basketball League Tournament Plans

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Big South Conference regular-season co-champion Winthrop men's basketball team will open the 2017 league tournament at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Winthrop Coliseum.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, February 28th, at 10:00 a.m. Current Eagle Club Members and season ticket holders must reserve their tickets before the 10 a.m. deadline by contacting the Winthrop Ticket Office at 803/323-2345 or emailing Larry McLaine, Winthrop Ticket Manager, at mclainel@winthrop.edu.

The championship round on Sunday will be held at the site of the higher remaining seed. If Winthrop advances and wins their semifinal game on Friday, tickets will be sold immediately following the game. Winthrop season ticket holders will be invited to the Eagle Club Room to purchase and pick up their tickets for the championship round. Non-season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets at the main box office on the concourse of the Winthrop Coliseum or online at www.winthropeagles.com under the Ticket tab at the top.

Individual Session Pass: $15.00 each

Thurs/Fri Combo Pass: $40 each (does not include Sunday championship game)





Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 2 – ESPN3 – Winthrop Coliseum

Session #1: Game 3: #2 UNC Asheville vs. #7/10 winner, 1:00pm

Game 4: #3 Liberty vs. #6 Radford, 3:00pm

Session #2 Game 5: #1 Winthrop vs. #8/9 winner, 7:00pm

Game 6: #4 Gardner-Webb vs. #5 High Point, 9:00pm



Semifinals - Friday, March 3 – ESPN3 – Winthrop Coliseum



Game 7: Semifinals – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:00pm

Game 8: Semifinals – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:00pm



Championship - Sunday, March 5 – ESPN – Hosted by Highest Remaining Seed



Game 9: Championship – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:00pm

