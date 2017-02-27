QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Royals Ranked Number 7 in IWLCA Poll

Queens Climbs to No. 7 in IWLCA Poll

GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) released the first nation poll of the 2017 season with the Royals climbing two spots to No. 7 since the preseason poll.

Queens University of Charlotte currently sits 1-1 on the year after falling 11-10 to Limestone College, who ranks No. 8 in the poll. The Royals then picked up a huge win over then ranked No. 6 Rollins College, defeating the Tars 6-3 at home. Rollins now sits at No. 9.

After two games, Katie Wardle leads the Royals attack with seven points on five goals and two assists. Additionally, goalkeeper Chase Brokaw and midfielder Kelly Dowd have each earned AstroTurf SAC Defensive Player of the Week recognition.

The Royals are in action this afternoon at the Queens Sports Complex against Saint Leo University at 4 p.m.

Rank

Institution

Points

FPV

Record

Last Week

1

Adelphi

397

17

2-0

2

2

Lindenwood

365

1

3-0

5

3

Le Moyne

358

0-0

3

4

LIU Post

339

1-0

4

5

Florida Southern

333

2

3-2

1

6

West Chester

268

0-0

7

7

Queens University (NC)

257

1-1

9

8

Limestone

239

4-0

13

9

Rollins

236

2-2

6

10

Mercyhurst

225

0-0

10

11

New Haven

215

0-0

11

12

Grand Valley State

190

0-2

8

13

Bentley

152

0-0

12

14

Indiana (PA)

123

0-0

14

15

New York Tech

117

1-0

15

16

Lock Haven

90

0-0

16

17

Regis (CO)

79

2-0

17

18

Stonehill

56

0-0

18

19

Florida Tech

49

2-1

19

20

Pace

45

0-1

20

