Irish Sour

Presented by Genevieve Bourgeois, Sullivan's Steakhouse

2oz Irish whiskey

1/4oz simple syrup

1/4oz lemon juice

1/2oz orange juice

1 egg white (optional)

In a shaker tin, place the egg white in, with no ice, and do a dry a dry shake. Then add ice and the rest of the ingredients. Shake and double strain into a coupe glass or over rocks. Garnish with a orange peel. Enjoy!

-Geneviève