Presented by Executive Chef Thomas Marlow, Mimosa Grill
RECIPE:
Grit Bowl | carolina grits – smoked pork belly – two poached harmony ridge farm egg’s
Saturday Morning Grits
1 cup stone groun carolina grits
4 cups water, cold
1 Tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ cup local buttermilk – wholesome country creamery
¼ cup heavy cream – optional
½ cup parmesan cheese
½ cup mature cheddar cheese
- heat the water in a heavy bottomed sauce pot, slowly whisk in the grits, salt and pepper and whisk for 45 seconds. Reduce the heat to low and continue to whisk until the grits begin to thicken. Continue to whisk until the water has dissolved – 25 minutes. Now add the buttermilk and cream and cheese, return to low, watching and whisking for an additional 5 minutes. Let the grits rest for 5 minutes before serving, this will help them set up.
Quick Bacon Cure
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup salt
2 oranges, zested
1 lime, zested
1 lemon, zested
fennel seeds, cinnamon sticks or other aromatics
1 sprig of fresh thyme
3# pork belly, from the butcher
- Combine all the ingredients to make the cure, season the pork belly liberally and place in an airtight container for 2 days, rotating and flipping the pork belly after the first day.
- Rinse the pork belly, and place into your smoker at 225 degrees for 2.5 hours. Remove the pork belly after the 2.5 hours and wrap (similar to a brisket) in plastic wrap and aluminum foil.
- Cook the pork belly for another 2.5-3 hours until the pork belly is soft to the touch
- Allow the pork belly to cool to room temperature, 2 hours, then unwrap and place in your refrigerator.
- Slice thick and sear in a cast iron pan
Poaching Eggs
1 Qt of water
1 pinch salt
¼ cup of white distilled vinegar
2 eggs
heat the water over medium heat – once it comes to a simmer, carefully crack and drop two eggs into the water, discarding the shells. Poach the eggs until they are firm and set, about 45-65 seconds.
Putting it all together!
Take a spoonful or two of the grits, place in a medium sized bowl
Place the seared pork belly pieces, crisscrossed on the grits
Take the two poached eggs and nessle them into the pork belly
Enjoy!