heat the water in a heavy bottomed sauce pot, slowly whisk in the grits, salt and pepper and whisk for 45 seconds. Reduce the heat to low and continue to whisk until the grits begin to thicken. Continue to whisk until the water has dissolved – 25 minutes. Now add the buttermilk and cream and cheese, return to low, watching and whisking for an additional 5 minutes. Let the grits rest for 5 minutes before serving, this will help them set up.