Man dies weeks after crash at busy Ballantyne intersection

A 66-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash more than two weeks ago.

According to police, that man - 66-year-old Andrew Young - was driving along Rea Road when he appears to have "suffered a medical event" while driving and lost control of his 2017 Hyundai.

Police say the vehicle drove through the intersection of Rea Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway and crashed into a 2009 GMC driven by a 58-year-old woman.

The woman then lost control of her vehicle crashed into another vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man. That man and the woman both suffered minor injuries.

Young was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. Police say he died Sunday morning from those injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704) 336-8862 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

