Panthers place franchise tag on defensive tackle Kawann Short

The Carolina Panthers placed a non-exclusive franchise tag to defensive tackle Kawann Short, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Short is the seventh player in Panthers history to receive the franchise tag. Short joins punter Todd Sauerbrn (2003), tackle Jordan Gross (2008), defensive end Julius Peppers (2009), center Ryan Kalil (2011), defensive end Greg Hardy (2014) and cornerback Josh Norman (2016).

Short has had 17 sacks in the past two seasons. He has recorded a career-high 11 sacks, the most by a defensive tackle in team history, the Panthers report.

Short has started 41 of 64 regular season games he has played, including starts in all 16 games each of the past two seasons.

"He has career totals of 176 tackles, 22 sacks, 88 quarterback pressures, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 13 passes defensed. He was selected out of Purdue by the Panthers in the second round (44th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft," the Panthers report.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.