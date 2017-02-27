Five people injured in west Charlotte wreck

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that caused some delays in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The wreck, leaving one SUV overturned, happened around 1:20 p.m. on Freedom Drive at Camp Greene Street.

MEDIC was called to the scene and appeared to have at least one person on a stretcher. MEDIC later tweeted that five people were injured in the collision; one with serious injuries and four others with minor injuries.

Police have not said what caused the wreck.

